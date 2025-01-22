BSF personnel injured in stone-pelting incident on India-Bangladesh Border

Cooch Behar: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained injuries after being pelted with stones by smugglers attempting to cross the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district.

The incident occurred late on Monday night in the Geetaldah area of Narayanganj, under the Dinhata subdivision.

According to BSF sources, a group of Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to enter India and engage in smuggling activities with their Indian counterparts.

As the BSF jawan of the 90th Battalion attempted to stop the smugglers by issuing a verbal warning, the situation escalated.

The smugglers reacted aggressively, hurling stones and abusing the BSF personnel.

During the incident, a BSF soldier sustained head injuries from the stone-pelting.

He was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention and was later discharged after receiving preliminary treatment.

However in the melee, the smugglers manage to escape. BSF forces recovered approximately 50 bottles of banned cough syrups which is believed to be part of the contraband that the smugglers were trying to enter with.