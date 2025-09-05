BSF organises medical relief camps for flood-affected villages in Jammu, Punjab

NEW DELHI: In a quick humanitarian response to the catastrophic floods in border regions, the Border Security Force (BSF), on the instructions of the Union Home minister and higher headquarters, has organised medical relief camps in flood-affected areas of Jammu and Punjab.

The effort has provided much-needed healthcare to almost 2,000 residents grappling with flood-related health issues and restricted access to medical care.

BSF medical teams, accompanied by troops, have been deployed in worst-affected areas such as Achhad Nala, Khanetar Nala, Phallain Mandal, Salani Bridge, Suchetgarh, Galar, Kanachak, Kushalpur, and Kohlian in Jammu and Pathankot districts. In Punjab, camps were set up at Shamsekhurd (Gurdaspur), Jagdev Khurd (Ajnala), and Gurdwara Chaharpur (Ajnala), where hundreds of villagers were given medical check-ups, medicines, and health awareness on water-borne and other diseases.

On September 2 and 3 alone, BSF doctors and troops treated over 800 individuals in Jammu and 749 in Punjab. The highest single-day turnout was on September 4 at Gurdwara Chaharpur in Ajnala, Punjab, where 350 residents availed the camp.

BSF officials informed that the medical outreach will be extended until the situation normalises. “The deployment of BSF medical teams along with troops during this trying time is a reflection of the force’s service ethos, compassion, and operational excellence. BSF remains committed to the safety and well-being of people in border regions,” the force said.