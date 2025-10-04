BSF mountaineers scale 4 above 6K-metre peaks

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday celebrated the successful completion of its Advance High Altitude Alpine Training and Mountaineering Expedition 2025 at a welcome ceremony held at BSF Headquarters in the national capital. Director General of BSF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary, who was the chief guest, lauded the “unyielding spirit and perseverance” of the mountaineering team, which included six women members.

The 25-member team, comprising mountaineers, support staff, and a medical unit, was flagged off on August 2 from the BSF Institute of Adventure and Advanced Training (BIAAT), Dehradun, by Inspector General (Training) Ashok Kumar. The expedition was led by Padma Shri awardee and BSF Deputy Commandant Loveraj Singh Dharmshaktu, the first Indian to summit Mount Everest seven times.

During the expedition, BSF climbers successfully scaled four peaks above 6,000 metres. These included Mount Yunam (6,111 m) in Himachal Pradesh on August 11, Mount Thugje (6,128 m) and Mount Thugje East (6,080 m) on August 16–17, and Mount Mentok (6,250 m) in Ladakh on August 22–23.

The mission aimed to hone mountaineering skills while promoting the “Swachh Himalaya: Save the Glaciers” initiative. In line with this, the team recovered nearly 450 kg of waste from altitudes between 14,000 and 20,500 feet, later handed over to the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Keylong, Himachal Pradesh, for safe disposal. The DG announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the team.