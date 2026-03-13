BSF jawan’s 12-yr-old daughter kidnapped outside society gate

NEW DELHI: The 12-year-old daughter of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was allegedly kidnapped from outside her residential society in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday, an official said.



The girl had left for school in the morning and was returning home when she allegedly went missing from outside the gate of her residential society in Rohini’s Sector 28, he said.

Family members said the girl was on her way home when she disappeared from outside the society gate.

When she did not return, the family began searching for her in the neighbourhood but failed to trace her.

A case has been registered under relevant sections in this connection and a probe has been initiated, police said, adding that CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned and teams have been deployed to trace the minor.

“The matter is under investigation and all possible angles are being examined. Efforts are on to locate the child at the earliest,” a senior police officer said.