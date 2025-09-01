BSF emerges as a lifeline for border districts of flood-ravaged Punjab

Amritsar: As devastating floods continue to batter Punjab’s border districts, the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up as a lifeline, carrying out massive rescue and relief operations with remarkable gallantry and professionalism.

In Gurdaspur, BSF Water Wing teams with inflatable crafts rescued over 200 civilians from inundated villages including DillerPur Kheda, Makora and Chakmakoda. In Ferozepur, the force ferried more than 1,000 villagers across the swollen Sutlej in recent days, saving residents of Kaluwala, Nihalewala, Nihala Lavera, Dhiraghara and Bagge Wala. In Fazilka’s Mahar Jamsher, ailing and elderly villagers were transferred to hospitals even as floodwaters rose dangerously.

The BSF has gone beyond rescues to strengthen local defences. Personnel worked alongside villagers in Ferozepur’s Pachharian, Pritam Singh Wala and Kamalwala to repair embankments, and camped overnight in Tarn Taran’s Miyanwali to plug a breach and avert large-scale damage.

The BSF Air Wing, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force and Army, has also been flying sorties to evacuate stranded villagers and personnel from submerged border posts. Despite adverse conditions, officials confirmed that not a single life—civilian or BSF—has been lost.

Relief efforts have matched the scale of rescues. In Khemkaran, BSF medical units set up two camps treating over 350 people and administering preventive medicines. In Ferozepur, the force, along with district officials and NGOs, distributed dry rations, drinking water, fodder and other essentials.

Helicopters dropped thousands of food packets to marooned residents in Gurdaspur and Amritsar.

With Inspector General Dr. Atul Fulzele, IPS, leading the operations and senior officers supervising ground action, the BSF has reaffirmed its dual mission—protecting the nation’s borders while safeguarding its people in times of crisis.