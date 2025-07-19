BSF destroys 6 Pak drones, seizes 2.34 kg heroin in big Amritsar border operation

AMRITSAR: In a major blow to cross-border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed six Pakistani drones and seized about 2.34 kgs of heroin in a series of night-time operations along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar district.

The concerted reaction came in three individual incidents between the evening of July 17 and early hours of July 18, when vigilant BSF troops thwarted consecutive drone incursions from Pakistan. The DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones, laden with narcotic shipments, were effectively shot down by technical counter-drone countermeasures installed on the border.

In the first encounter in the village Pulmoran, BSF soldiers picked up four drones and three packets of suspected heroin amounting to 1.744 kg. Another drone was picked up later the same night near the village Roranwala Khurd along with 596 grams of heroin. A sixth drone was intercepted early this morning near the village Dhanoe Kalan.

This recent seizure comes days following another comparable big operation, where BSF seized six Pakistani drones and more than 5 kg of heroin earlier this month, highlighting a trend of bold cross-border narco action by Pakistan through drone technology.

The combined seizures in the two operations now amount to 12 drones and more than 7.5 kg of heroin, a severe setback for Pakistan-based narco-terror syndicates.