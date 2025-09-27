BSF celebrates Hindi ceremony in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) rededicated itself to the promotion and spread of Hindi by hosting a lively “Hindi Ceremony” at its Headquarters in New Delhi. The ceremony was chaired by Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS, and witnessed fanfare and patriotic zeal.

The proceedings began with the formal lighting of the lamp and floral offerings to the idol of Goddess Saraswati, the repository of wisdom and knowledge. Students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, BSF, Chhawla followed it with a beautiful performance of the Saraswati Vandana. Their enchanting performance was well received by everyone, and as a token of appreciation, the Director General gave them mementos and monetary rewards.

On the occasion, the Director General launched the annual “Rajbhasha Appeal”, highlighting the importance of Hindi in the official language. The Director General also awarded several BSF establishments for their achievements in the use of Hindi during the year by awarding them with the prestigious Rajbhasha Shields. Punjab stood first, Meghalaya second, and Rajasthan third in the category of frontier headquarters. Amongst training organisations, BSF Academy Gwalior ranked first, followed by Central School of Weapons and Tactics Indore and Subsidiary Training Centre Indore. In the directorates category, the Directorates of Administration, Personnel, and Logistics were identified as the top three performers.

Adding to the celebratory spirit, 28 BSF personnel were felicitated for their outstanding performance in competitions held during the Hindi Fortnight. They were awarded cash prizes, appreciation letters, and certificates by the Director General.

In his speech, Daljit Singh Chaudhary emphasised that Hindi is a symbol of national unity and that its application in official work increases both administrative efficiency and the spirit of Indian identity.