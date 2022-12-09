BSF-BGB vow to ensure peace along int'l border

Agartala: The BSF and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) have vowed to work together to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Indo-Bangla border, an official said here on Friday.

"Various issues of bilateral interest to pave way for enhancing the understanding and cooperation between both the border guarding forces of the two countries were discussed at length", said Inspector General (IG), BSF, Tripura Frontier, Sumit Sharan at a joint press conference after three-day regional conference.

The three-day regional conference between BSF and BGB ended with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussion.

Sharan, who led the India side, said special emphasis was given to the focused issues particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crime, pending development works and smuggling of drugs and narcotic items.

"During the deliberations at the conference, leaders of both delegations were able to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both border guarding forces. We vowed to further strengthen the bond of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation to ensure peace along the international border", he said.

The head of BGB delegation, Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, Additional DGP and Regional Commander, South East Region, highlighted the sincere commitment of BGB in maintaining peace along the international border.