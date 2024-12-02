BSF: 55 Rohingyas among 675 illegal immigrants apprehended in Tripura

Agartala: A total of 675 illegal immigrants, including 55 Rohingyas, have been apprehended by the BSF’s Tripura Frontier so far this year, an official release said on Sunday.

The BSF also seized 66,316 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup, over 9,000 kg of ganja and more than six lakh yaba tablets during the period.

“The BSF apprehended 55 illegal Rohingya immigrants, 620 Bangladeshi nationals and 260 Indians in various operations from January 1 to November 30 this year. This is in addition to the BSF’s core duty of maintaining strict vigil along the 856-km border with Bangladesh (in Tripura),” the statement, issued to mark the BSF’s foundation day on Sunday, said. The BSF Tripura Frontier has undertaken numerous responsibilities, including

combating insurgency, maintaining the sanctity of the border, and preventing trans-border crimes.

The BSF has also consistently maintained synergy with state authorities and other security and intelligence agencies, safeguarding the borders and fostering harmony among the local populace, it said.

A border coordination conference was held in Shillong in Meghalaya in July

this year between inspector generals (IG) of the BSF and regional commanders of the BGB.

“Key bilateral issues were discussed to enhance coordination between the two border guarding forces, promoting the welfare of border populations and maintaining ties between the two friendly nations,” it said.