BSAEU introduces programme to enhance English teaching skills for educators

Kolkata: The Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) is set to launch a new six-month PG Certificate course aimed at helping aspiring teachers from vernacular backgrounds to learn how to teach school subjects in English.

The course, which will initially be offered as a one-semester certificate programme, is expected to be upgraded to a two-semester diploma programme in the future.

Each year, approximately 45,000 to 50,000 students graduate with Bachelor of Education (B Ed) degrees from the university and its affiliated colleges.

Additionally, around 1,000 students obtain Master of Education (M Ed) degrees. Many of these graduates face challenges in securing teaching positions, particularly in government-run schools. While private schools often present potential opportunities, many prefer teachers with a strong English background, limiting prospects for those from vernacular backgrounds.

Recognising this disparity, BSAEU’s vice chancellor, Soma Bandyopadhyay, has initiated this certificate course to enhance the teaching skills of educators and equip them with the proficiency needed to deliver lessons in English. “The Post Graduate Certificate in Teaching in English is a unique program that will empower aspiring teachers to teach their own subjects effectively in English,” she stated.

The course goes beyond mere communication skills, focusing on the specific pedagogy required for teaching subjects in English. “Being able to communicate in English is not sufficient for teaching in classrooms, as every subject has its own terminologies,” explained Bandyopadhyay.