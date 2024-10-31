BSAEU De-affiliates teacher training institution for violating NCTE norms

Kolkata: The Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) has permanently de-affiliated a teacher’s training institution starting from the 2024 academic year after an inspection revealed that another pharmacy institute was operating within the same building of the concerned institute, against the norms of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), 2014.

The concerned B.Ed. college, Kultikri Teacher Training Institute of Higher Studies (KTTIHS), is located in Jhargram’s Kultikri, under Sankrail Block.

According to a notice issued by the BSAEU and signed by the registrar, the university received a complaint alleging that a pharmacy college under the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) was operating in the same building of KTTIHS. When the college applied for affiliation, which was kept on hold by the university, citing the complaint.

The college then moved to the Calcutta High Court (HC), which directed the university to conduct an inspection.

The inspection, carried out by BSAEU authorities, confirmed the complaint’s validity through both physical and document inspections.

Consequently, the decision to permanently de-affiliate the college was made.