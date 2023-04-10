BS Hooda visits grain markets, meets farmers, labourers and traders

Samalkha/Panipat: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited Samalkha Grain Market and Panipat Grain Market on Monday and spoke to farmers, labourers and traders in the mandi and took stock of the purchase of wheat and mustard.

Hooda said that it was because of this indecisive attitude of the BJP-JJP government that the farmer was first hit with low mustard prices. “Farmers had to sell their crops at Rs 500-1,000 below MSP. Now, the farmer faces the same situation with wheat. The government is refusing to purchase by making an excuse for moisture and discolouration. Farmers, who are already facing the ravages of the weather, are being further harassed,” Hooda said.

“Due to the rains in the last few days, farmers have complained of crop failure in more than 17 lakh acres, but till now the committee formed by the government has hardly been able to cover only 10 per cent of the crop. Wheat harvesting has started, in such a situation, when will the Girdawari be completed and when will the farmers get compensation,” he questioned.