BS Hooda condemns lathi-charge on Panch-Sarpanchs

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday strongly condemned the lathi-charge on panchayat representatives in Panchkula and said that the government is constantly trying to suppress democratic voices.

“In a democracy, the government cannot run on the strength of batons and bullets and a dialogue with the public and its cooperation is necessary. This government first lathicharged the farmers, then the jawans, then the employees and now the Panch-Sarpanch. In the coming elections, the public will avenge these atrocities by the power of their vote,” he said.