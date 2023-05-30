BRS winning confidence of people across the country

New Delhi: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party is receiving an overwhelming response from all sections of people and the party’s national President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is winning the confidence of people across the country. Party activities gained momentum at the national level soon after the BRS office opened in New Delhi.

People from Maharashtra including intellectuals and political leaders of various parties are attracted towards the BRS party and impressed by the development and welfare programs implemented by the Telangana Government. Many leaders are joining the BRS by wearing Pink Scarf in the presence of CM KCR with the hope that the Telangana development model will be implemented in their states also soon.

Another milestone took place in the party on Tuesday. The joinings from Madhya Pradesh started with the former MP and MLAs and many public representatives. Buddasen Patel, a former MP from BJP’s Rewa Parliamentary Constituency of Madhya Pradesh, joined the BRS party in the presence of CM KCR. They were invited to the party by wearing a pink scarf. Along with them, former MLA from BSP Naresh Singh Gurjar, former satna MLA Dhirendra Singh of SP, former satna district panchayat members Vimala Bagri, Sarvajan Kalyan party national president Sanjay Yadav, Rakesh Malviya from Bhopal, Satyendra Singh and others have joined BRS.