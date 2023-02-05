BRS vows to take pledge to form farmers’ govt in country

Nanded (Maharashtra): Invoking the prominence of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said his party will take a pledge at Shivneri, the erstwhile Maratha ruler’s birthplace, to form a government for farmers’ welfare in the country.



Addressing Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) first public meeting outside Telangana at Nanded in Maharashtra, he said within 10 days, the BRS’ party vehicles will go to every village in all 288 Assembly constituencies in the western state to form farmers’ committees.

“We will visit the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri, take blessings and pledge for making a farmers’ government. The process to make farmers’ committees in entire Maharashtra will begin,” he said, delivering his speech in Hindi.

Leaders belonging to various political parties joined BRS and KCR, as Rao is known as, welcomed them by offering pink scarves.

“Within a few days, BRS party work will start in Maharashtra. Within eight to 10 days, BRS vehicles will come to the villages in Maharashtra. All committees will be formed to gather strength to assemble farmers. In order to unite farmers in Maharashtra which has 288 Assembly constituencies, all 288 vehicles will start at once,” he further said.

“I request you (farmers) to unite. I will also visit western Maharashtra, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra,” Rao added.

Pointing out that Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of farmers’ suicides in the country, Rao said that the time has come for peasants to take the reins of the country.

He said political parties and leaders are winning in polls but people are losing. When the next elections happen, Rao opined that the people and the farmers should win as that would be a solution to “our problems”.

“That’s why BRS slogan is ‘Abki ki baar, kisan sarkar’ (This time around, a government for the farmers). If we unite, it is not impossible. In our country, farmers constitute more than 42 per cent and if the number of farm labourers is also added to that it will be more than 50 per cent which is sufficient to form government,” Rao said.