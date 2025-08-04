BRS rift resurfaces as MLC Kavitha alleges internal conspiracy behind remarks against her

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president and MLC K Kavitha on Sunday alleged that a senior party leader was behind the “inappropriate remarks” made against her, bringing “internal rifts” within the BRS back into focus.

While she did not specify the nature of the comments, Kavitha said the silence of her party colleagues over the issue was telling.

“The whole of Telangana felt bad when inappropriate remarks were made against me, a daughter of this state. Many people reacted. But, for some reason, my brothers in the BRS remained silent. We need to question why,” she told reporters here.

Kavitha claimed she had specific information that a senior leader within the party was responsible for instigating the remarks.

“These conspirators think they can plant people among my supporters and gather information about me. But they should know—I, too, know what’s happening inside the party,” she added.

“I know whom you met, whom you encouraged to speak against me, and how low you stooped to target a woman. I’m watching it all,” she claimed.

The BRS leader, who is the daughter of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, said she “believes in karma” and warned that those targeting her “would eventually face consequences.”

She also aimed at a “Lilliput leader” in the BRS, accusing him of damaging the party’s prospects in Nalgonda district and of making “disparaging comments” about her.

“What stature does any leader in BRS have without KCR? It was KCR who introduced all of us to the people,” she claimed.

BRS MLA from Nalgonda, G Jagadish Reddy, responded to Kavitha’s comments, saying he “salutes” her understanding of his contributions to the Telangana statehood movement.

In a post on ‘X’, Reddy said he conveys his “sympathy” to Kavitha for echoing allegations made by KCR’s political opponents, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to reporters, he said he takes full responsibility for both the past electoral successes and the recent losses of the BRS in Nalgonda district.

Although Kavitha did not name the individual or elaborate on the “inappropriate comments” she referred to, it is speculated that she was alluding to remarks made last month by suspended Congress MLC Naveen Kumar, also known as Teenmar Mallanna.

In July, members of the Telangana Jagruthi had allegedly attacked Mallanna’s office in protest against his “derogatory” comments against Kavitha. Both sides later filed police complaints against each other.

Factionalism in the BRS came into public view earlier in May when Kavitha expressed dismay over the leak of a letter she had written to her father and party chief. At the time, she had said that conspiracies were at play within the party and likened “KCR to a god surrounded by devils.”

Her brother and BRS working president K T Rama Rao had then responded by stating that “internal party issues should be addressed within the party forum and not aired in public.” Since then, Kavitha has continued political activities under Telangana Jagruti, a cultural outfit she heads.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, she demanded that the Congress government in Telangana grant permission for a proposed 72-hour hunger strike from August 4.