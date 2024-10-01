BRS MLC Kavitha to undergo medical tests

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha will be undergoing medical tests at a private hospital here on Tuesday, sources close to her said. Based on the test results, doctors will decide whether she needs hospitalisation or not, they said, adding the tests are expected to be completed today. During her time in Tihar prison related to the alleged Delhi excise policy case, Kavitha, daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, suffered from several health issues, including gynecological problems and high fever, they said. She had previously undergone medical examinations at AIIMS in Delhi, they added. Kavitha was released from Tihar prison in Delhi after the Supreme Court granted her bail in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam in August, after she was arrested in March this year.