BRS MLA Venkat Rao quits party, joins Congress

Hyderabad: In a blow to the opposition BRS party in Telangana, one of its legislators Tellam Venkat Rao on Sunday joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleague P Srinivas Reddy.

Along with Venkat Rao, several BRS leaders from Bhadrachalam constituency joined Congress, the ruling party sources said.

Venkat Rao, MLA from Bhadrachalam, is the third legislator who quit BRS and joined the Congress in recent days.Meanwhile, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over BRS Bhadrachalam MLA Venkat Rao joining the Congress, alleging his (Rahul Gandhi’s) party “poached” one BRS MLA.