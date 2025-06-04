BRS' Kavitha slams judicial commission notice to KCR as 'politically motivated'

Hyderabad: BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday termed as "politically motivated" the notice issued to party president K Chandrasekhar Rao by the judicial commission probing the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Dubbing the judicial commission as "Congress commission", she said the notice was a deliberate attempt to "defame" Rao, also known as KCR. Addressing a protest organised here by Telangana Jagruti against the commission's notice to KCR, she accused the Congress government of seeking to "erase" KCR's legacy as farmers love him for his pro-farmer initiatives. "Totally, 40 lakh acres will get water once Kaleshwaram project is completed. All that is kept aside. The conspiracy is to tarnish the image of KCR," said Kavitha, daughter of KCR.

The judicial commission has been appointed only to defame KCR, she claimed. She further criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his silence regarding neighbouring Andhra Pradesh's proposal to "take away 200 TMC of Godavari river" through construction of the Polavaram-Banakacherla project. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to appear before the judicial commission on June 11 instead of June 5, the party sources said on Tuesday. He sought to appear before the panel on June 11 instead of June 5, the day KCR was earlier summoned, they said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier said the Polavaram-Banakacherla project is aimed at taking surplus Godavari waters to the drought-hit regions of the state. Reacting to BRS party's concerns over irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu had highlighted that the neighbouring state need not worry as only excess water from the Godavari river will be utilised, which otherwise would drain into the sea.