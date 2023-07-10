BRS in Telangana to oppose UCC, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the BJP-led Union government, which ignored the development and created enmity among people, is conspiring to divide people of the country again in the name of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.



KCR made it clear that the BRS has been opposing the union government’s decisions which are detrimental to the unity of the people of the country. The CM said that India is blessed with multiple cultures, traditions, castes and religions and stands as a role model in advocating unity in diversity to the world. To safeguard India’s diversity, he said that the BRS is vehemently rejecting the Uniform Civil Code ( UCC) Bill.

The chief minister said that worried about the UCC Bill, the tribals, with their unique culture and different castes and even religious people, including Hindus, left the country in confusion. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board Executive led by the Board President Khalid Saifullah Rahmani met CM KCR at Pragati Bhavan here on Monday. The Board requested the CM to oppose the UCC Bill which is a stumbling block to the very existence of people of the country and their inherited traditions.

AIMIM party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA Akbaruddin, ministers Mahmood Ali, KT Rama Rao, board executive members and others participated in this meeting.

On this occasion, CM KCR said: “It is clear that the imposition of UCC is a malicious attempt by the Union government. The BJP government has been ignoring the development of the country and people’s welfare for the last nine years. The BJP plotted to instigate people by promoting divisive politics by raking up clashes between the communities to derive political benefits through the UCC Bill. It is the main reason, we are opposing the UCC Bill which is being introduced by the BJP led government soon,” reiterated the CM.

The CM made it clear that they will fight on the UCC Bill by uniting all like- minded political parties. The CM directed the parliamentary party leaders K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageshwar Rao to prepare an action plan to fight against the Centre in both the Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, All India Personal Law Board Executive thanked CM for opposing the Bill and supporting their endeavour to safeguard the ‘Ganga Zamuni Tehzeeb’ and protect the customs of all sections of people.