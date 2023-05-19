BRS in expansion mode: KCR

Nanded: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced a month-long programme to expand his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s network in over 45,000 villages in urban civic bodies in Maharashtra.



Rao made the announcement while addressing the party cadres’ training programme in Nanded, where he asserted that the efforts taken by his party workers during this 30-day exercise may change the politics of Maharashtra.

This was his fourth rally in Maharashtra in four months - of which three were held in Nanded district alone. His first rally was held in February this year. “We will go to over 45,000 villages in Maharashtra and in 5,000 municipal wards in civic bodies,” Rao said at the training programme attended by party representatives from across 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. He asked party workers to form nine committees at each place, comprising farmers, youth, women, backward classes, tribals, minorities, students and workers.

“From May 22 to June 22, go to five villages in a day. Spend two hours in each village. The efforts taken in these 30 days will change the politics of Maharashtra,” Rao told BRS workers. He asked the party workers to eat with farmers and Dalits.

“India awaits new leadership. India is fed up with present leaders. Today we are focusing on Maharashtra. Tomorrow you will have to work in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh,” he said. The party workers trained in Maharashtra will go to other states in the country to expand the party’s base, he said.

“The city of Solapur receives water once in 10 days, Akola in seven days, Aurangabad in eight days. If the parties here had the will power, they would have changed the situation by now. Even the national capital Delhi doesn’t get ample water and electricity,” the BRS chief said. “I started working in Maharashtra two-three months back. The states of Telangana and Maharashtra share nearly a 1,000-km-long border. There are many relatives of people living on the other side of the border in both the states,” he added.

Talking about farmers, he asked, “Will the pain of farmers end? I am confident the pain of farmers will end under BRS leadership.”

Rao spoke of the ‘Telangana model’ for welfare of farmers.

“Before I became CM, farmers in Telangana were dying. Today the Telangana model is famous all over the country. Every home in Telangana has tap water,” he said.

He said he came to know that Yavatmal district in Maharashtra witnesses one farmer suicide every day.