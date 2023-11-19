‘BRS govt should be sent packing after Nov 30 polls’

Hyderabad: Charging the BRS MLAs with collecting 30 per cent commission in the state government’s ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana should be sent packing after the upcoming Assembly polls and urged the people to elect the saffron party.



Speaking in a rally at Narayanpet, Nadda also alleged that the Kaleshwaram irrigation project “served as an ATM” for Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao and it became a “symbol of corruption”.

He said the BJP, after coming to power in Telangana, will investigate the alleged corruption in the project and send the culprits to prison.

Accusing Rao of indulging in appeasement politics for the sake of votes, the BJP chief said he has made Urdu as second official language besides proposing to increase reservation of a particular community to 12 per cent from the 4 per cent.