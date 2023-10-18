BRS govt run by PM Modi through remote control, alleges Priyanka
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the BRS government in Telangana is being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a remote control. Addressing an election rally here, she claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime failed to keep up its promise of providing a job to each family and as result as many as 40 lakh youth in the state were jobless.
'On one side there is a BRS government which initially spoke of Telangana but today they have "joined hands" with BJP.
