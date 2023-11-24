BRS govt is nearing its expiry date: Priyanka

Hyderabad: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the BRS government in Telangana is nearing its expiry date and alleged that gross injustice was being meted out to youth, women and farmers of the state.



Addressing a poll rally at Palakurthy, about 120 km from here she alleged that women faced violent crimes in Telangana and that the state government has not taken steps to ensure their safety.

Vadra said the Congress party has a plan for Telangana and vision to strengthen the youth of the state to make them stand on their own feet.

She also charged the state government with corruption and not living up to the expectation of the people.

‘Injustice is being meted out to youth, women, and farmers. The KCR government, which has been ruling for the past 10 years, is nearing its expiry date...’ she said.