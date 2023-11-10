BRS, Congress workers clash while filing nominations for Telangana polls

HYDERABAD: At least 15 persons were injured, including five police personnel, after workers of the ruling BRS and the Congress clashed at Ibrahimpatnam here on Thursday, police said.



The incident took place when Congress candidate Malreddy Ranga Reddy and BRS candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy were arriving in procession to file their nominations at the office of the returning officer.

When party workers from both sides were crossing the road, they raised slogans and suddenly started pelting stones at each other.

Police intervened and resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the clashing workers of both parties.

As many as 10 workers from both parties suffered minor injuries besides which five police personnel were also injured.