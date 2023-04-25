BRS chief KCR exhorts farmers to strive for transformation at public meeting in Maha

AURANGABAD: BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday exhorted the Shetkari sections of the society to take up the cudgels of ascertaining transformation by becoming the tigers and lions to lead from the front.



Addressing a massive public meeting in Aurangabad (Chatrapathi Shambhaji Nagar) the BRS supremo said the farmers should lead the movement of transformation for realising the all-round development of a nation which is lagging behind the likes of China and South Korea inspite of the fact that the local ryots are capable of building a nation of development.

Observing that the present state of affairs pertaining to backwardness were the results of 75 years of unplanned approaches of ruling forces the BRS leader said the reason was not ‘daal me kuch kaalaa hai’ but the entire ‘daal was kaalaa’.

Reasserting that the farmers movements in the country have been launched time and again and the leaders of farmers associations have everytime led from the front to guide the farm sector, the ruling forces surrendered to international and corporate pressures to surrender the interests of farmers.

“The farm regulations and acts that evoked serious opposition for thirteen months when the associations led by farmer leaders took up agitations could not see the desired result and though the government said it dropped the regulations in the larger interests of the ryots were not even streamlined till date, KCR remarked.

The BRS supremo spoke at length about the backwardness of Maharashtra despite it housing several rivers in its flexure. The earth of several rivers today longs for drinking water and I came to know that the places like Akola and Aurangabad were receiving drinking water supplies once in a week, KCR said.

Under these circumstances, the BRS supremo called upon the youths and intellectual sections of the society to carry the baton of attaining the basic needs and development with a concerted effort. The Telangana chief minister detailed how the development and provision of basic amenities was achieved with utmost ease in a planned manner in the Telangana state. He said a concerted effort on a similar angle with the support of youth and intellectual communities would enable achieving alround growth in Maharashtra state too.