Brought radical changes for ‘Minimum Govt-Maximum Governance’: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that in line with the State Government’s motto of public service paramount, radical changes have been brought to ensure ‘Minimum Government - Maximum Governance’.



“It is a matter of pride to share that many of our first-of-its-kind public welfare initiatives have got recognition at the national level and other states have also adopted all such initiatives,” said Khattar while interacting with a delegation of senior journalists from across the country, who are on a Haryana tour under the Public Policy Research Centre to study good governance initiatives taken by the State, here on Sunday.

The delegation includes more than 20 senior journalists from different states. In the three-day tour, the team visited various districts and studied the programmes and schemes related to good governance and its implementation on the ground.

While interacting with the Chief Minister, the delegation said that Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) has grabbed the maximum attention among other states. This first-of-its-kind flagship scheme in the country has been successfully implemented by the ‘Manhoar Sarkar’. The delegation said that this scheme has impressed them the most.

Divulging more information about this flagship scheme, Khattar said that considering the family as a unit, the present state government has collected the data of each family and made PPP IDs of all such families. Now eligible citizens are getting the benefits of all the schemes while sitting at home. About 12.5 lakh new ration cards have been made through PPP.