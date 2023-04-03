Brought many radical changes for good governance in last 8 years: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that in the last 8 years, the state government has brought many radical changes for good governance.



“Ensuring the reach of every welfare and public-centric scheme is the utmost priority of the state government. No department or sector has remained untouched by the IT reforms to ensure transparency,” said Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a gathering at the Jan Samvad Programme at village Baliali in Bhiwani district on Monday.

He said that during his tenure special focus has been given to development works and adequate funds have been ensured for the meticulous implementation of every development scheme.

Special focus on infrastructure in 8 years

Manohar Lal Khattar said that the benefits of all the public welfare policies are being ensured at the grassroots level.

While interacting with the gathering the Chief Minister said that they should compare the tenure of the previous governments and the tenure of the present government. The difference will be clearly visible if we compare the total infrastructure development that has been done during the tenure of the present government.

CM meets families of martyrs in Bapora village

The Chief Minister visited the residence of Vir Chakra awardee, Mathan Singh, who was martyred in 1965 and met the family. The Chief Minister also met the families of Girwar Singh, who was martyred in Sri Lanka in 1989, Suraj Pal, who was martyred in 1965, Bhanwar Singh, who was martyred in 1971 and Pratap Singh, who was martyred in 2005.

He said that the people of the country are proud of such brave sons who laid down their lives for the nation.

“Whether it is war with China or Pakistan or fighting terrorists, these brave sons preferred to give martyrdom. Today, a strong India is being built because of the sacrifices of the brave soldiers. The people of the country should forget mutual bitterness and contribute to the development of the country,” said Manohar Lal Khattar.

CM announces purchase centre at Dhanana village

The Chief Minister has announced that the purchase centre of Dhanana village in Bhiwani district will be developed from two acres to

six acres.