Brooms, not bars: Manipur Police’s new way of punishing protesters for creating disorder

Imphal: In a novel twist to conventional policing, the Manipur Police has traded handcuffs for brooms and shovels, initiating a “community service” programme for dozens of youths detained in various districts of the valley during violent

protests since June 7.

This unique approach follows the unrest which was witnessed on the streets after the arrest of prominent Arambai Tenggol leader Asem Kanan Singh and four associates during a joint operation of Manipur Police and the CBI as he was wanted in several cases.

During the protests, people demanded unconditional release of Singh and others, leading to a 10-day bandh called by Arambai Tenggol, which was eventually called off on Tuesday. Instead of facing formal charges that could mar their futures, over three dozen young people found themselves on the streets, not as rioters, but as cleaners.

Leveraging the innovative provisions of the recently introduced Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Manipur Police handed them the tools of civic duty – brooms and shovels – to clear the very roadblocks, burnt tyres, and concrete debris they or others had created during the protests. This unconventional move, police officials said, was a deliberate choice to safeguard the careers of these “misguided youths.”

By invoking Section 4(f) of the BNSS, which advises community service for first-time offenders involved in minor misconduct, authorities are offering a path to rehabilitation rather than punitive measures.

Widely shared photos and videos show these young people in custody sweeping the roads and cleaning up the mess left over from the three-day protest, creating a powerful picture of justice balanced with a touch of civic duty.

The unrest that preceded this unusual policing method was significant.

On June 7, widespread agitation erupted across various valley districts following the arrest of Singh, a dismissed head constable of Manipur Police. The accused is wanted in several cases, including the February 27, 2024, attack by armed Arambai Tenggol members on the residence of Imphal West Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Moirangthem Amit.

Investigations are also underway into his alleged involvement in drug mafia, vandalising offices belonging to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Inspector General (IG), an attack on the 1st Manipur Rifles, and arms smuggling.

While Arambai Tengol outfit on Tuesday announced that it was ending its 10-day strike call but continuing with their peaceful and democratic manner for pressing their demand of releasing Singh, the outfit distanced itself from violent activities.