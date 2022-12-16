'BRO constructed 3,097 km of roads in Arunachal in last 5 yrs'

New Delhi: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed 3,097 km of roads in Arunachal Pradesh and 3,140 km in the Union Territory of Ladakh in the last five years, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told the Lok Sabha that the Defence Ministry has entrusted the BRO with the construction of roads in border areas, according to priority fixed by the Army based on a five-year Long Term Roll over Works Plan (LTRoWP).

In his written response, he also shared data on lengths of roads constructed across the country, according to which, a total of 257 roads spanning 13,525.417 km have been built in the last five years, in 10 states and three Union Territories.

The BRO has constructed 64 roads spanning 3,097 km in Arunachal Pradesh and 43 roads spanning 3,140 km in Ladakh in the last five years, according to the information shared.

India has been bolstering the infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since the eastern Ladakh standoff in 2020.

The Border Roads Organisation functions under the Ministry of Defence. The details of roads constructed in other states and Union Territories include – 18 roads (663.535 km) in Sikkim; 22 roads (947.21 km) in Uttarakhand; 61 roads (2381.963 km) in UT of J&K; 13 roads (884.309 km) in Rajasthan.