British High Commission team, HPCA functionaries calls on HP CM

A joint delegation of the British High Commission and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) on Friday called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and extended an invite to the upcoming Cricket test match being held at Dharamshala HPCA cricket stadium.

The match is slated for March 7, 2024. The delegation led by Deputy Head of Mission of the British High Commission Amandeep Grewal and Political (Press and Projects) Adviser to UK government Rajinder S Nagarkoti informed Sukhu about the joint reception being hosted on the first day of the fifth Test Match between the cricket teams of India and England.

The idea is to showcase a fusion of British and Himachali cuisine while fostering stronger ties between the United Kingdom and Himachal Pradesh.

The delegation provided insights into the reception, highlighting the presence of British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, among the distinguished guests. The chief minister expressed a keen interest in exploring collaboration with the UK in various sectors including green hydrogen, electric vehicles, tourism, and water bodies. He urged the UK team to collaborate closely with the state government to leverage UK’s expertise in these fields for mutual benefits.

Sukhu said further meetings with the UK delegation to delve deeper into the proposed collaborations would be held shortly, ensuring that Himachal maximises the potential of partnering with the UK. Director of HPCA Surinder Thakur also extended a warm invitation to the chief minister to witness the test match between India and England.