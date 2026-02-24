British architect Edwin Lutyens’ statue replaced with bust of C Rajagopalachari

New Delhi: British architect Edwin Lutyens’ statue at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here was on Monday replaced with the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian Governor General



of independent India, as part of a move aimed at shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled Rajagopalachari’s bust at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap opposite to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, during an event attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan among others.

The initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of the colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India’s culture, heritage, and timeless traditions, a statement issued by the President’s office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message sent for the occasion on Monday, s

aid that the close relationship Rajaji shared with Mahatma Gandhi, marked by deep mutual trust and friendship, is well known.

“Therefore, it is fitting that Rajaji’s bust is being installed right opposite the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Further, the fact that Rajaji’s bust will be positioned where Edwin Lutyens’ bust used to stand is a crucial detail, making it an important act of mental decolonisation,” Modi said in the message, which was read before the audience by Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The unveiling of the bust of Rajagopalachari, widely known as Rajaji, at the historic central courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan by the President is a moment of pride for the people of India, Modi said.

“Today, Rashtrapati Bhavan stands not as a seat of power, but as a visible embodiment of democratic self-confidence rooted in Indian civilisation. Initiatives such as the ‘Rajaji Utsav’ and the unveiling of a bust of Shri C. Rajagopalachari Ji reinforce this direction. They honour leaders who shared the nation and

remind us that freedom is sustained by celebrating their memory,” he said.

The prime minister in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday said that the unveiling of the bust of Rajaji is one of the steps towards removing vestiges of the colonial mindset, according to the statement.