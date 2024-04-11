Britain names Lindy Cameron as envoy to India

NEW DELHI: The UK has named Lindy Cameron as its new high commissioner to India, succeeding Alex Ellis. “Lindy Cameron CB OBE

has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment,” an official communication of the British High Commission said on Thursday. The readout released by the United Kingdom High Commission in New Delhi said Cameron will take up her appointment this month. Cameron has been serving as the Chief Executive of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre since 2020.