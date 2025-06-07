Bringing healthcare closer in MP: Deputy CM Shukla talks telemedicine, reforms and roadmap

Bhopal: In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla—who oversees Health and Medical Education—discussed the state’s healthcare transformation, highlighting telemedicine, COVID preparedness, rural infrastructure, and workforce recruitment. He also shared his vision, legacy, and views on recent political developments.

Q. How effectively has Madhya Pradesh implemented the telemedicine model?”

We have successfully launched telemedicine model in all district hospitals and medical colleges, connecting Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-health centres to these facilities through the “Sanjeevani Portal”. Under the ‘Aarogya Mandir’ initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these centres are staffed with medical officers and CHOs, allowing rural patients to consult specialists remotely. This reduces the need for travel and is transforming healthcare access in rural areas. The system will revolutionise health access in rural areas.

Q. What’s the plan to expand this digital health system in future?

Now we are expanding it to the PHC level. Health officers are being trained and connected with specialists, ensuring every centre is mapped to higher institutions, and each expert has a fixed duty schedule to attend consultations.

Only critical patients will be referred to cities. This will reduce crowding in urban hospitals.

Q. With reports of rising cases, what’s your state’s preparedness?

We have already faced and learned from the past waves. Now, as per the Centre’s advisory, we are back in alert mode. Testing facilities — RTPCR, TrueNat, and Rapid Antigen — are functional across all districts. Oxygen plants, concentrators and ventilators are being tested for readiness.

We are ensuring no panic, but complete preparedness. Every symptomatic patient will be tested promptly, and district health officers have been directed to stock up on testing kits.

Q. How extensive is the current development of health infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh?

Under the leadership of our Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, we are executing over Rs 10,000 crore worth of healthcare projects across the state. This includes sub-health centres, PHCs, CHCs, civil hospitals, district hospitals, and new medical colleges. A mission-mode approach is underway to strengthen infrastructure especially in rural and tribal areas.

Q. What steps are being taken to address the shortage of doctors and staff?

That’s true. We’ve approved the recruitment of 25,000–30,000 personnel, including 3,500 doctors, 2,000+ nursing officers, thousands of paramedical staff, contractual staff and others. This recruitment will resolve the long-pending issue of understaffing in hospitals.

Q. Are new medical colleges delivering quality education, or just adding numbers?

We are conscious of quality. MP now has over 5,000 MBBS and 2,500 PG seats. As PG seats rise, our assistant professor pool also grows. We’re also strengthening infrastructure, building modern hostels and staff quarters, and creating strong academic environments.

Q. What legacy do you hope to leave as Health and Medical Education Minister?

Two key goals define my legacy: upgrading CHCs to match district hospitals with specialist and surgical services, and transforming MP’s five oldest medical colleges into centres of excellence for advanced care.

Q. How is Ayushman Bharat scheme performing in Madhya Pradesh?

Exceptionally well. Over 4.3 crore people are enrolled, including more than 70 lakh senior citizens under the recent expansion. Since the launch, over Rs 9,000 crore worth of treatments have been provided.

Q. Recently, Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi during his MP visit. Your reaction?

His comments were immature and baseless. Today, people don’t take his remarks seriously. Opposition leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Ram Manohar Lohia used to speak with national interest in mind. Unfortunately, Gandhi seems to oppose for the sake of it.

Q. What are your thoughts on Operation Sindoor and India’s security response?

Operation Sindoor was a decisive and measured response. It demolished terror camps, exposed Pakistan internationally, and uplifted public morale.

It also demonstrated India’s defence precision and restraint — targeting only terrorist facilities, avoiding civilian harm. It was a message to the world.

Q. How do you see India’s role globally under PM Modi?

India is emerging as a global leader in peace and economic growth. Even international voices like the President of Palestine have said that only India — not the US or China — can resolve global disputes.

Under PM Modi, we are not only achieving strategic strength but also moving closer to fulfilling the vision of India as a global peace leader.