Bring white paper on Chinese national duping 1,200 people in Gujarat: Cong

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over an alleged scam involving a Chinese national Woo Uyanbe, the Congress on Friday demanded that the government come out with a white paper on the allegations that the Chinese nationals “duped” 1,200 people in Gujarat of Rs 1,400 crore using a betting app.



While addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the government is using probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to target Opposition leaders but not against Chinese scamsters who “loot” Indians and flee the country.

Khera further claimed that Uyanbe used the football betting app to dupe 1,200 people in Gujarat of a whopping Rs 1,400 crore in just nine days and fled the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah could not stop him, he said.

Khera further said that the police in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh “promoted” the ‘Dani Data App’, thereby helping it earn the trust of common people before it was realised the app was a scam.

While displaying some pictures available on social media where the Uttar Pradesh Police is purportedly seen posing with the ‘Dani Data App’-sponsored ‘Love Donation’ banners, Khera claimed that the Chinese techie stayed in India in 2020-22 and created the fake football betting app using which he swindled crores from the ordinary people of Gujarat -- mostly from Banaskantha and Patan -- and parts of Uttar Pradesh before escaping from India.

“Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are using the ED, CBI, SFIO, etc to target Opposition leaders, but not Chinese scamsters who loot Indians and flee the country,” he told reporters.

“We demand that the government come out with a white paper to bring out the truth and ascertain how many people have been duped and who is the scamster linked to,” Khera said.

The Congress leader also alleged that successive escapes of Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and now the Chinese national prove duped “the Modi government is not a guardian of ‘public money’ but a ‘travel agency’ facilitating ‘fraud, fleece and fly to foreign shores’.”