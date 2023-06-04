Brij Bhushan to hold rally in Karnailganj on June 11

Lucknow: Defiant former President of the Wrestling Federation of India and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh is set to hold a large rally in his parliamentary constituency of Karnailganj on June 11 despite growing opposition against him in the country and abroad after allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him by wrestlers. Singh’s supporters claim that the event is being organised under the instructions of the national leadership of BJP. Singh is currently facing allegations of sexual exploitation. The Delhi Police are currently investigating these cases, while the Khap Panchayats in North India have issued an ultimatum for his arrest by June 9. Recently, the administration did not grant permission for Singh’s rally to be held in Ayodhya on June 5. Local MP and a significant portion of the BJP organisation had already opposed the programme internally, fearing it would impact political equations in the area.

The BJP leadership has directed every MP to organise large-scale programmes in their respective areas to showcase the achievements of the Modi government over the past nine years. “This rally will be organised in response to party’s directives in Kaiserganj on behalf of Brij Bhushan Singh, the local MP,” Mahendra Verma, a supporter of Singh said. Singh and his family hold sway in this region is evident from the fact that Brij Bhushan’s son, Karan Bhushan, supported an independent who defeated a BJP candidate in the election for the President of the Nawabganj Municipal Council in Gonda. Among the three municipal councils, only in Karnailganj did the BJP’s presidential candidate emerge victorious.

Brij Bhushan Singh has been emphasising his influence on the local public and his good relations with the BJP high command. He publicly stated that he was consulted by the high command before ticket distribution for the Devipatan Mandal in the 2017 elections. In 2014, he expressed his desire to retire from politics, but Home Minister Amit Shah dissuaded him from doing so. The situation has changed now. BJP is currently assessing the potential advantages and disadvantages of supporting Brij Bhushan Singh. The party’s high command has reportedly instructed its office bearers not to make any statements to the media regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, in contrast to the opposition from Khap Panchayats, prominent saints from Ayodhya have come out in support of MP Brij Bhushan Singh. Mahant Prem Das of Hanumangarhi said that the allegations against Singh are under investigation, and only the investigating agency can determine the truth.