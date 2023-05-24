Brij Bhushan to hold rally in Ayodhya on June 5

In a bid to showcase his strength and garner support, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, who is currently facing allegations of sexual exploitation of wrestlers, has announced a plan to organise a public awareness rally on June 5 in Ayodhya.

Singh expressed confidence that over 11 lakh people would participate in the event, with the responsibility of mobilising the crowd entrusted to his supporters.

Notably, senior Supreme Court advocates and religious leaders are set to join the rally, where they will be accorded a special place in the program. A target of four lakh attendees has been set specifically for the Gonda district, a region he belongs to.