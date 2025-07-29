Bridging the Morbid Gulf Experts Convene for Solution

Hepatitis has emerged as a massive burden on India’s healthcare landscape, affecting a significant proportion of its populace. There is a dire need for adequate awareness and preventive facilities to check the burgeoning of this curable scourge. On the apt occasion of World Hepatitis Day, the Illness to Wellness Foundation took a small but significant step to bridge the existing awareness gap. The Foundation brought together top public health experts, policymakers, and medical leaders under one roof in New Delhi, who shared vital information surrounding the disease.

“Only 3% of hepatitis B patients in India are aware of their condition, and less than 1% of eligible individuals are receiving antiviral treatment. These are not just statistics; they reflect a silent public health crisis that demands immediate, coordinated action,” said Mr. Rajesh Bhushan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, and Chairperson, Illness to Wellness Foundation. Mr. Bhushan was delivering his keynote address at the ‘Illness to Wellness’ Awareness Conference held in New Delhi to mark World Hepatitis Day, under the theme “Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment for Hepatitis.”

Organised by the Illness to Wellness Foundation, the conference brought together leading medical experts, policymakers, and public health advocates to outline a comprehensive approach to tackling the hepatitis epidemic.

Mr. Bhushan underscored the need for bold, systemic efforts to scale awareness, diagnosis, and treatment across the country. He identified five urgent priorities to address the increasing hepatitis cases - expanded screening and surveillance, ensuring timely birth-dose vaccination, decentralisation of treatment access, driving community-level awareness, and using real-time data for action.

Mr. Bhushan also stressed the need for robust partnerships among various stakeholders and said, “Strategic interventions must be driven not only by the government but also through collaboration with civil society, the private sector, public health professionals, and the medical community”.

In his welcome address, Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “Under the visionary leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister, the government has launched several impactful initiatives that are combating diseases like Hepatitis. Programs such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, and Eat Right India are playing a transformative role in improving hygiene, ensuring clean drinking water, and promoting safe food practices, each critical in preventing hepatitis”.

“This year’s World Hepatitis Day theme, ‘Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down,’ is a powerful reminder that the fight against hepatitis requires a holistic, multi-dimensional approach that addresses the social, economic, and systemic roots of the disease. Our Foundation is committed to complementing the efforts of the government and further strengthening preventive health awareness across the country.” Mr Rajput Added

Addressing the challenges and way forward for Hepatitis management, Dr. (Prof.) Anil Agarwal, Head, Department of Gastrointestinal Surgery, Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education Research, Government of NCT of Delhi, said, “As per global data, only 45% of newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours, which is a critical gap in prevention. WHO’s 2030 target to eliminate hepatitis calls for a 90% reduction in new infections and 80% treatment coverage. This is possible through universal vaccination, timely diagnosis, people-centric care, and public awareness to dismantle stigma.”

Adding to the discussion, Dr. Harish K Pemde, Medical Superintendent, Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, emphasised the importance of neonatal intervention and said, “We’ve had a safe and highly effective hepatitis B vaccine available for a very long time, yet the virus continues to spread—especially through mother-to-child transmission. While we can’t stop the virus from being present in the mother, we can absolutely protect the new-born. The most powerful intervention is to administer the hepatitis B vaccine, along with immunoglobulin, within 24 hours of birth. This simple step, which is part of our national immunisation program, is not only crucial for preventing infection, it is the best protection we have against future complications like liver cancer.”

Sharing a healthcare institution's perspective, Dr. (Prof.) Ashok Kumar, Director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, said: “Our focus must remain on prevention, testing, and treatment to reduce complications like liver cancer and bring India closer to eliminating hepatitis. Health institutes play a crucial role—offering patient care, conducting research, educating communities, and supporting national strategies. We must scale up screening, vaccination, blood safety, and safe medical practices while raising public awareness about transmission risks.”

(Padma Bhushan) Dr. (Prof.) SK Sarin, Senior Professor, Department of Hepatology & Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi, delivered a special address virtually on the overview of Hepatitis and provided a clinical lens to the issue. Hepatitis B is a silent virus. It often goes undetected for decades until it leads to severe liver disease or cancer,” he said. “I’ve personally treated elderly doctors who were unaware they were infected. Those living with a hepatitis B-positive family member are five times more likely to contract the virus.”

Giving the concluding remarks, Padma Shri Dr. (Prof.) D S Rana, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Sir Gangaram Hospital & Member, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “I want to thank everyone for attending today’s important event. As we heard from the experts, liver failure has no full treatment except liver transplant, and even partial treatments are extremely expensive and inaccessible for most. The reality is that hepatitis is a preventable disease, and prevention is our strongest alternative. Over the past 75 years, medical science has made remarkable progress in understanding such diseases, but the key lies in public awareness and early action. I would like to congratulate the Illness to Wellness Foundation for their continued good work in driving preventive health efforts across the country.”

The conference involved two high-impact sessions to discuss key challenges and actionable solutions in the fight against hepatitis. Session on, Moderated by Dr. Harsh Vardhan Tevethia, Associate Professor, Department of Hepatology, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi, emphasised the urgent need to prioritise early diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis, while highlighting its growing burden on public health. Discussions focused on overcoming systemic barriers, driving innovations in diagnosis and treatment, and increasing patient and community engagement. A special address and presentation was delivered by Dr. Shilpa Tomar, Scientist C, Hepatitis Group, ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

The expert panel included Dr. Rinkesh Kumar Bansal, Additional Director, Gastroenterology & Hepatobiliary Sciences, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, Dr. Manik Sharma, Director, Department of Gastroenterology, Max Hospital, Noida, Dr. N K Soni, Director - Academics & Head - Department of Internal Medicine, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Greater Noida, and Dr. Sakshi Karkra, Head - Pediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Artemis Hospital. The panel also addressed hepatitis management in vulnerable populations and strategies for preventing liver cancer through widespread awareness and preventive care.

Session two on Management of Hepatitis in Pregnancy (Pre–During–Post) was chaired by Dr. Nidhi Jain, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Artemis Hospital, and shed light on the importance of screening for hepatitis B and C among women planning pregnancy and during antenatal care. The session also highlighted the need for neonatal vaccination and reducing stigma associated with hepatitis in maternal health contexts. Key discussions included screening protocols, risk assessment, and the long-term benefits of ensuring both maternal and newborn health.

Panelists included Dr. Kamna Dutta, Professor, Dept. of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi, Dr. Uma Mishra, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospital, Noida, Dr. Meenakshi Ahuja, Senior Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis La Femme GK, Dr. Neha Mohit Bhagwati, Consultant, Maternal & Fetal Medicine, Holy Family Hospital, and Dr. Charu Yadav, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Felix Hospital.

The conference concluded with a call to action: to break the silence, scale the response, and build a hepatitis-free Bharat by 2030. Stakeholders across sectors in the conference reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing India’s preparedness and response to hepatitis through awareness, innovation, and multi-sectoral engagement. While the challenges are significant—millions remain unaware they are living with the virus—the path forward is clear. With focused strategies and collective action, India has the tools to meet the global hepatitis elimination goals and protect future generations from this preventable disease.