Bridge partially washed away by heavy rains in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu: A bridge connecting Mandi tehsil with the National Highway was partially washed away by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, forcing authorities to suspend traffic, officials said on Sunday.



The repair work on the damaged portion of the Drungali Nala bridge has begun and every effort will be made to complete the repairs before the upcoming Chhadi Yatra festival, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mustafa Malik said.

Malik, who along with Officer-in-charge, GREF, M K Sharma visited the site to assess the situation, said the Chhadi Yatra is a significant religious event, and the restoration of the bridge is crucial to facilitate the movement of devotees.

The ADC has appealed to the people not to pass through the bridge till the completion of the repair work.

“As long as the bridge is being repaired, everyone should go through the adjacent Bandichechian bridge only,” he said.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Jammu region overnight, resulting in a rise in the level of water bodies.

According to the Meteorological Department, the Kathua district recorded 77 mm of rainfall, Jammu 71 mm and Samba 59.6 mm during the last 24 hours, ending 5.30 pm.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, received a rainfall of 51 mm during the same period, the MET Department said.

The weathermen have predicted wet weather in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till August 18 with intense showers for brief periods with the possibility of flash floods or landslides in vulnerable places.

They said there will be an increase in rainfall in the Jammu division from August 14 onwards.