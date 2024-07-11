BRICS Parl meet: Om Birla advocates global reform & cooperation

St Petersburg/ New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla advocated equality, solidarity, and mutually beneficial cooperation on Thursday at the tenth BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St Petersburg, Russia. Heading the Indian delegation, Birla delivered a keynote address at the first plenary session themed “The BRICS Parliamentary Dimension: Prospects for Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation.”



He underscored BRICS’ efforts to democratise the global governance system and push for reforms in key international bodies such as the UN Security Council and the WTO. Emphasising India’s active role in promoting inclusive growth, sustainable development, and the unity of emerging markets and developing countries, Birla commenced his address with a greeting in Russian. He highlighted the recent Indian general elections, where over 650 million voters participated, leading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in office. Birla welcomed the new members of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, and commended the Russian Chair for their smooth induction.

He also mentioned India’s successful hosting of the 18th G20 Summit and the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) in New Delhi, showcasing India’s dedication to global collaborative solutions. Speaker Birla highlighted the critical role of Parliaments and Parliamentarians in furthering the BRICS agenda, calling for stronger inter-Parliamentary cooperation to build a more inclusive and democratic partnership. He emphasised the importance of platforms like BRICS for sharing innovative legislation and best practices essential for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and tackling global challenges such as climate change, socio-economic growth, and poverty reduction.