Brain stroke patients to get free dedicated treatment in Punjab

Chandigarh: Keeping in mind the aim of the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan to provide better health care facilities to the residents of Punjab, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Chetan Singh Jauramajra while participating as Chief Guest in a one-day Capacity Building–Cum–Training Workshop organized at the Director's Office of the Health Department in Chandigarh, announced that Brain stroke patients will be provided timely and free treatment in dedicated stroke ready units.



On this occasion, the Health Minister said that Stroke Ready Units are being established in all 23 District Hospitals and 03 Medical Colleges of the State namely Faridkot, Amritsar Sahib and Patiala. In these units, patients with Brain Stroke will be managed. "In Punjab, the number of patients with hypertension, which is also known as high blood pressure in common parlance, is very high and 50 percent of these patients do not even know that they have hypertension. He said that Brain Stroke is a very serious and fatal complication caused by hypertension, due to which one patient dies every 30 minutes. Apart from this, the patient's face or body can also become paralyzed due to Brain Stroke.