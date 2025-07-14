‘BrahMos facility in Lucknow will strengthen India’s self-reliance’

Lucknow: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the newly inaugurated integration and testing facility of BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow will strengthen the country’s self-reliance in the defence sector.

Singh said this at an event in Lucknow where he unveiled the statue of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta at the National PG College and released a postage stamp.

“Just a few days ago, I inaugurated the integration and testing facility of BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow. This facility will strengthen our country’s self-reliance in the defence sector and also create employment,” he said.

He praised the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh due to which investments are increasing and industries are flourishing in the state.

“Historical changes are taking place in infrastructure. Expressway, airport, metro, medical college, all these are presenting a new picture of development,” the defence minister said.

Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, also showered praises on former UP CM Chandra Bhanu Gupta.

Gupta served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for four terms.

Singh said, “Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji started as a simple worker in the freedom movement and made a place in the hearts of millions of people through his sacrifice, commitment and leadership. Chandra Bhanu Gupta’s life tells us that power does not mean only position or authority, but responsibility, sacrifice and protecting the interests of the public.

“His life also gives us the message that there may be differences in politics but there should not be animosity,” he said.

Singh also said that Gupta was more of a public servant than a leader. “He was not just the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on multiple occasions, but he was among the leaders who emerged from the Indian freedom struggle,” Singh said.

Singh, who is also the former UP CM, said: “Whenever we discuss the glorious past of Uttar Pradesh, the name of Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji is taken prominently. Today, when we are releasing this postage stamp, it is not only a tribute to the name of Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji, it

is also a tribute to his high life values.”