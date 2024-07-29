Brahmins in focus in UP politics

Lucknow: Brahmins have come into sharp focus in Uttar Pradesh politics following the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) appointment of Mata Prasad Pandey as the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. This decision has generated significant discussion, especially in light of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) recent removal of one of its prominent Brahmin leaders, Kalraj Mishra, from his gubernatorial position.



The SP’s appointment of Pandey is being seen as a strategic move to court the Brahmin community, which accounts for around 10 per cent of the vote share in Uttar Pradesh. The timing of this decision is particularly noteworthy, coming shortly after the BJP’s central leadership decided to relieve Mishra of his role as Governor. This has sparked criticism within BJP ranks, with party leaders questioning the wisdom of sidelining Mishra at a time when the opposition is actively targeting Brahmin voters.

Kalraj Mishra, a respected and influential Brahmin leader, had been a significant figure within the BJP. His removal has left a perceived void in the party’s leadership, particularly among Brahmin voters. While Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak has been promoted as a Brahmin leader within the BJP, his roots in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and switch to the BJP have led to some skepticism about his ability to fully represent Brahmin interests.

Similarly, Manoj Pandey, another former SP leader who defected to the BJP, is also being seen as a potential Brahmin face for the party. However, some within the BJP believe that neither Pathak nor Pandey can match the stature and influence of Mishra.

A senior BJP leader expressed this sentiment, saying, “All these leaders are no match to Mishra.” This view highlights the challenges the BJP faces in maintaining its support base among Brahmins, especially when compared to the SP’s calculated move of appointing Pandey as the Leader of Opposition.

Before Mata Prasad Pandey’s appointment, there were speculations that Indrajeet Saroj, a Dalit leader, might be made the Leader of Opposition to align with the PDA (Pichchra, Dalit, and Apsankhaya) strategy of SP.

However, the removal of Mishra from the governorship and the subsequent appointment of Pandey as the Leader of Opposition seem to be part of a strategic shift by the SP. This move is interpreted as SP leader Akhilesh Yadav’s effort to consolidate Brahmin support, particularly in the wake of his own election, which left the position of Leader of Opposition vacant.