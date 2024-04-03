Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP

Vijender Singh, India’s inaugural Olympic boxing medalist who ventured into politics by affiliating with the Congress in April 2019, has now transitioned to the BJP.

During a collective press briefing with BJP representatives at the party’s main office, Singh commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the esteem for Indian athletes has amplified domestically and internationally since the BJP assumed power.

Singh, who has previously criticised the BJP and supported farmers’ protests and wrestlers’ demonstrations, assured: “I remain the same Vijender. I will denounce what I perceive as wrong and endorse what I deem right.”

With the impending Lok Sabha elections, numerous leaders have migrated between parties, with Singh’s move to the BJP being one of the more unexpected shifts.

Singh expressed his commitment to addressing any issues or grievances, stating: “I am always available for anyone facing difficulties or distress. I will address the issues through dialogue.”

Upon joining the BJP, in the company of party national general secretary Vinod Tawde and other senior party leaders, Singh expressed his desire to serve the people, particularly athletes. Singh affirmed his decision was driven by his desire to serve the nation and its citizens. He stated: “Today, I am joining the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,

Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda. In a sense, it’s my ‘ghar wapasi’ (homecoming). There’s an English saying - ‘Good to be back’. I feel very good.”

Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the South Delhi constituency on a Congress ticket, has been rumoured to be the party’s candidate from Mathura, where incumbent MP and actress Hema Malini has been re-nominated by the BJP.

Singh, a member of the politically influential Jat community, hails from Haryana and has influence in several seats in his home state, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Singh noted the ease of international travel for matches in

the UK, Dubai, Ireland, and

other locations since the BJP, under Prime Minister

Narendra Modi, took charge.

The 38-year-old pioneering boxer, who secured India’s

first Olympic and men’s world championship medals in 2008

and 2009 respectively, and turned professional in 2015, pledged to work for the welfare of the people.