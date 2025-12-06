Boundary walls and protective canopies to be built around Baba Saheb’s statues: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced several significant decisions aimed at strengthening social security, protecting public infrastructure, and ensuring dignity for all sections of society. Speaking at a programme organized by the Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust on the occasion of Baba Saheb, Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to protecting the legacy of Baba Saheb and implementing his vision of justice, equality, and fraternity.

At the event, CM Yogi declared that boundary walls will soon be constructed around statues of Dr. Ambedkar across the state to ensure their safety. Many such statues, he noted, have been subjected to vandalism by miscreants. “To prevent such incidents, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to build protective boundary walls and install canopies over all statues of Baba Saheb. His legacy must be preserved with dignity,” he said. In a major welfare-oriented announcement, the Chief Minister said that the government will ensure a guaranteed minimum honorarium for Class IV employees, contract workers, and sanitation workers within the next one to two months. Referring to a suggestion made by Dr. Nirmal during the event, CM Yogi said that these workers—who play an essential role in running civic and government services—deserve fair and dignified compensation. “We have already set up a dedicated corporation. In the next month or two, the government will ensure minimum honorarium payments to all Class IV, contract, and sanitation workers,” he said. He added that the ongoing Zero Poverty Mission is being accelerated to ensure that no family in the state remains deprived of government benefits. Identification of poor families from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the Most Backward Classes is nearly complete. Many families have already received ration cards, pension cards, or other welfare benefits. Those still without housing or Ayushman health coverage will be provided homes and health insurance worth ₹5 lakh. “No poor or deprived person in Uttar Pradesh will be left out,” the Chief Minister emphasized.

Appeasement politics is harming India

CM Yogi strongly criticised political parties that, he said, have historically pursued appeasement for vote-bank politics. Calling it detrimental to national unity and an insult to Baba Saheb's ideals, he recalled an incident involving a prominent Congress leader who refused to sing Vande Mataram in 1923. “Baba Saheb warned the nation long ago about such tendencies,” he said. “He had said that anyone who enjoys the privileges of India but does not consider its land sacred cannot genuinely work in the interest of this country. Parties driven by appeasement are not only harming India but also disrespecting Dr. Ambedkar by trying to keep people deprived of their basic rights.” Calling Mahaparinirvan Diwas a day of deep inspiration, CM Yogi paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s life and legacy. He said Baba Saheb rose from the grassroots, overcoming immense social discrimination and traditional inequalities to open pathways of dignity and empowerment for Dalits, the deprived, and the most backward communities. “Baba Saheb’s life teaches us that strength, perseverance, and education can change the world. His struggle ensured that millions received opportunities to live with dignity,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Yogi highlighted that the principles Dr. Ambedkar enshrined in the Constitution—justice, equality, and fraternity—continue to guide governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the double-engine government has ensured that every welfare scheme reaches its rightful beneficiaries without discrimination. “Whether it is scholarships, housing schemes, pensions, social security, or health insurance—every benefit is reaching the ground. No Dalit, deprived, or backward citizen is being left behind. Ownership rights through housing documents, construction of toilets, distribution of ration, and access to modern healthcare are all reflections of the equality Baba Saheb envisioned,” he said. The Chief Minister said that the prosperity and opportunities people enjoy today are deeply rooted in Baba Saheb’s philosophy. Under PM Modi’s leadership, New India is honoring great national icons through initiatives such as the construction of Panchteerthas and expanded scholarship programmes for SC, ST, OBC, and Dalit students. He added that the state government is working to connect every slum, Dalit settlement, and SC/ST habitation with essential services and infrastructure. “If any pockets are still left out, we will ensure they are fully connected. Baba Saheb’s ideals continue to guide our path,” he concluded.