Bottling plant license suspended in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: With MCC in effect for the Lok Sabha - 2024 general elections, the excise department in Punjab, under the directives of Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner (Taxation) Vikas Pratap and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, has been tirelessly working to ensure fair elections by cracking down on liquor smuggling and illicit distillation. During this period, the department’s concerted efforts have led to the registration of approximately 1058 FIRs, with 937 arrests made. Significant quantities of illicit liquor and ‘lahan’ have been seized and destroyed, along with the confiscation of 108,180 bottles of PML/IMFL/beer.



Intensive operations against liquor smuggling and other excise-related crimes have been conducted, resulting in the apprehension of key offenders. Licensees involved in illegal liquor supply have faced repercussions, with their liquor shops challenged or closed, and FIRs registered against owners/active partners under the Punjab Excise Act 1914. Even manufacturing units such as distilleries, breweries, and bottling plants have been under strict surveillance, with violations rigorously addressed. Following surprise checks at facilities like M/s Bborish Industries Pvt Ltd, violations of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 led to the suspension of licenses.

Additionally, 126 checkpoints have been established to monitor liquor movement in the state, ensuring compliance and curbing illegal distribution and sale of liquor in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, 2024.