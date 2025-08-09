Both Houses adjourned for day amid Opposition protests

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday amid vociferous protests by Opposition parties demanding a discussion on the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Before the House was adjourned, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman withdrew the earlier ‘Income-Tax Bill, 2025’, with the Select Committee having submitted its report on it.

As the House assembled at 3 pm, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, asked Sitharaman to move for leave to withdraw the Bill. She then withdrew the Bill. Rajya Sabha proceedings were also washed out once again on Friday as the House was adjourned for the day a little after 12 noon amid vociferous protests by Opposition members on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and charges of “vote theft” made by the Congress.