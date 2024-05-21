‘Both Congress, BJP anti-Dalit, anti-backward’

Jaunpur (UP): BSP chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack on both the Congress and BJP on Tuesday, accusing them of failing the Dalit and poor communities through flawed policies since independence. “Both Congress and BJP have ruled most states and the center since independence. Their policies, particularly against reservations, have oppressed Dalits and the poor, leading to their eventual downfall from power,” Mayawati stated. “Today, Congress claims to support reservations, but historically, their leaders opposed it, denying the full benefits to the people. Similarly, BJP’s intentions are also against reservations,” she said.