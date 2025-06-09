Border tourism to boost HP’s frontiers

Shimla: In a move echoing the footsteps of ancient bilateral trade caravans, the breathtaking frontiers of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti — long shrouded in the mists of remoteness and legend — are set to open their gates to the world.

Tourists from across the nation will now be able to witness the stark, majestic beauty of the Indo-China borderlands, where mountains have long stood as silent witnesses to history.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the landmark ‘Border Tourism’ initiative at Shipki-La, a storied Himalayan outpost steeped in strategic and cultural significance.

This historic unveiling, beginning in the ancient village of Shipki-La during the Chief Minister’s two-day visit to Kinnaur, marks not just a new chapter in Himachal’s tourism story — but a symbolic return to India’s forgotten mountain thresholds.

Giving details, a government spokesperson said here that the ‘Border Tourism’ initiative, launched in coordination with the Union Government, represents a significant achievement for the state beautiful.

The initiative will enable regulated tourist access to strategically important yet culturally vibrant locations such as Lepcha-La, Shipki-La, Gue Monastery, Khana, Dumti, the Rani area of Sangla, and Chitkul in Kinnaur district, along with selected areas in Lahaul-Spiti.

Acting under the direction of the Chief Minister, the state government consistently took up the matter with the concerned authorities. “This long-standing effort has now started yielding positive results, paving the way for responsible tourism and inclusive development in these remote tribal regions,” the spokesperson said.

The objective of the move, says a senior official of tourism, is to promote sustainable border tourism while ensuring national security and preserving the unique tribal heritage of the region.

“Access to these areas, which previously required special permissions from the ITBP and Indian Army due to their strategic locations and security, has now been eased under revised protocols,” he said.

As per the new guidelines, local residents and bona-fide tourists can now visit these locations by presenting valid identity documents. The ITBP and Army will continue to facilitate smooth and secure movement in alignment with prescribed protocols.

The initiative is expected to strengthen local infrastructure, enhance livelihood opportunities through responsible tourism, and foster a deeper sense of National integration for communities residing in remote tribal belts.

“This marks a transformative step in the state’s developmental roadmap, blending security, sustainability, and socio-economic inclusion. The state government remains committed to integrating India’s remotest villages into the mainstream, without compromising their distinct cultural identity,” said Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary to Chief Minister.