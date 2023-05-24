Border security is linked with national security: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said security of the country’s borders is the priority of the Modi government and it is linked with the national security.



Inaugurating a workshop on the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) here, Shah also said that developing ‘vibrant villages’ — with all amenities, including education, healthcare facilities — will add an extra layer to the border security of the country. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always maintained that border villages are not the last villages of the country but the first villages. The home minister said security of the country’s borders is the priority of the Modi government and it is linked with the national security and without keeping the villages secured, the borders cannot be kept safe, according to an official statement.

He said the concept of the VVP came into being with focus on two main security aspects — to stop migration from border villages in far-flung areas which have tough climatic conditions; and developing these villages and adding an extra layer of security.